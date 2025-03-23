 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nfl_figures_250321.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL figures deserving of a reality show
nbc_pft_sanders_250321.jpg
Sanders remains tough amid pre-draft noise
nbc_pft_crystalball_250321.jpg
Crystal Ball: QB Musical Chairs edition

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nfl_figures_250321.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL figures deserving of a reality show
nbc_pft_sanders_250321.jpg
Sanders remains tough amid pre-draft noise
nbc_pft_crystalball_250321.jpg
Crystal Ball: QB Musical Chairs edition

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants are still in play for Russell Wilson

  
Published March 23, 2025 11:58 AM

Russell Wilson beat the Giants on a Monday night in October 2024. He might still be joining them for 2025.

Per multiple sources, Wilson remains on the Giants’ radar screen — even after the signing of Jameis Winston.

It came up because, frankly, we removed the Giants from the list of teams looking for veteran quarterbacks. In response to our assessment that the Giants won’t be pursuing another veteran signal-caller, one source explained that Winston was signed to be the backup quarterback. And that Wilson should not be ruled out.

“They are as much/more looking for a veteran starter than the Browns, definitely more than Vikings,” the source said.

The source added that the Giants technically remain in the mix for Aaron Rodgers, but that it currently “seems unlikely” he’ll go there. (Or, even more technically, stay there.)

Regardless, the Winston deal (at $4 million per year) isn’t a QB1 contract. We thought it meant Winston will be the bridge to a younger guy. He might end up being the understudy to another veteran.

And that veteran still could be Russell Wilson.