Giants are still in play for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson beat the Giants on a Monday night in October 2024. He might still be joining them for 2025.

Per multiple sources, Wilson remains on the Giants’ radar screen — even after the signing of Jameis Winston.

It came up because, frankly, we removed the Giants from the list of teams looking for veteran quarterbacks. In response to our assessment that the Giants won’t be pursuing another veteran signal-caller, one source explained that Winston was signed to be the backup quarterback. And that Wilson should not be ruled out.

“They are as much/more looking for a veteran starter than the Browns, definitely more than Vikings,” the source said.

The source added that the Giants technically remain in the mix for Aaron Rodgers, but that it currently “seems unlikely” he’ll go there. (Or, even more technically, stay there.)

Regardless, the Winston deal (at $4 million per year) isn’t a QB1 contract. We thought it meant Winston will be the bridge to a younger guy. He might end up being the understudy to another veteran.

And that veteran still could be Russell Wilson.