Jameis Winston’s contract suggests he’ll be a bridge quarterback, at best

The two teams in the country’s biggest market will be paying bargain-basement salaries to their veteran quarterbacks.

For the Jets and Justin Fields, the two-year, $40 million deal puts him at the bottom of the list of starters not playing under rookie contracts. For the Giants and Jameis Winston, the base deal is 20 percent of that.

Via multiple reports, it’s two years and $8 million for Winston.

While he can reportedly double it with incentives, the base deal cries out “bridge” quarterback. And it puts the Giants in play to take a quarterback as early as No. 3 in the draft.

If they do, it would most likely be Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. That assumes the Browns won’t take Sanders with the second overall pick.

Regardless of whether it happens in round one or. round two — or if the Giants trade back into the bottom of the first round — it’s looking like they’ll be pairing Winston with a rookie, based on the value of the contract Winston has signed.

And if they don’t, the Giants will have gotten a major bargain with Winston. Then again, it’s basically the same deal he did last year in Cleveland, where he signed a one-year, $4 million deal with up to $4.7 million in incentives.