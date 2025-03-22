Three teams remain in the veteran quarterback game

With quarterback Jameis Winston joining the Giants, the group of teams looking for veteran signal-callers is shrinking.

It’s down to three obvious teams: Steelers, Browns, and Vikings.

Others could be looking for veterans, too. But those are the main three.

And the most obvious candidates are Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco, Ryan Tannehill (apparently), and Carson Wentz, who has been linked to the Browns.

Also, don’t rule out a potential Kirk Cousins trade.

Rodgers looms over everything, but as the Winston signing shows some teams are willing to move on. And with the Browns not linked to Rodgers at all (for now), they can move on Wilson or Wentz or whoever they want.

Regardless, the carousel is still spinning. And some big names are still waiting. Or keeping us waiting. Or some of both.