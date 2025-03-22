 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_nfl_figures_250321.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL figures deserving of a reality show
nbc_pft_sanders_250321.jpg
Sanders remains tough amid pre-draft noise
nbc_pft_crystalball_250321.jpg
Crystal Ball: QB Musical Chairs edition

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Three teams remain in the veteran quarterback game

  
Published March 22, 2025 01:10 PM

With quarterback Jameis Winston joining the Giants, the group of teams looking for veteran signal-callers is shrinking.

It’s down to three obvious teams: Steelers, Browns, and Vikings.

Others could be looking for veterans, too. But those are the main three.

And the most obvious candidates are Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco, Ryan Tannehill (apparently), and Carson Wentz, who has been linked to the Browns.

Also, don’t rule out a potential Kirk Cousins trade.

Rodgers looms over everything, but as the Winston signing shows some teams are willing to move on. And with the Browns not linked to Rodgers at all (for now), they can move on Wilson or Wentz or whoever they want.

Regardless, the carousel is still spinning. And some big names are still waiting. Or keeping us waiting. Or some of both.