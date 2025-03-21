Vikings consider Ryan Tannehill a potential veteran option

The Vikings need a veteran quarterback. And they’re reportedly talking to one who hasn’t played since January 2024.

The Vikings are in communication with Ryan Tannehill, reports Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

As we hear it, the Vikings consider Tannehill a potential option. However, no deal has been discussed. Tannehill, we’re told, is very happy in Nashville. He has made nearly $200 million during his career.

The 36-year-old Tannehill never signed with any team in 2024. As we explained in September, was being “very selective” about his next destination. He would need to have a compelling opportunity to move his family.

The eighth overall pick in the 2012 draft (which also produced Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III, Russell Wilson, Nick Foles, and Kirk Cousins), Tannehill spent seven seasons with the Dolphins and five with the Titans.

Tannehill and current Vikings QB1 are represented by the same firm. That would make things awkward, to say the least, is the Vikings were to take the position that Tannehill has a chance to start, in order to get him to move his family to Minneapolis.