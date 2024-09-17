 Skip navigation
Ryan Tannehill will be “very selective” about next NFL stop, if any

  
Published September 16, 2024 08:25 PM

The 2019 NFL comeback player of the year is open to returning. But only under the right circumstances.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, whose name came up after Packers quarterback Jordan Love suffered a knee injury in Week 1 and after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered his latest concussion six nights later, is being “very selective,” we’re told, regarding his next destination.

The eighth overall pick in the 2012 draft, Tannehill has made nearly $200 million during his career. He can afford to be picky.

And he’ll ultimately pick a place where he’ll have the chance to play for the balance of the season. The team also would need to have a competent line, real weapons on offense, and legitimate playoff aspirations.

The injury to Love is a short-term thing. With Tua, it’s too early to know when he’ll be back. So it’s also too early for Tannehill to return.

However it plays out, Tannehill is fine with it. He doesn’t need to play. If the right opportunity arises, maybe he will.