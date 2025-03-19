 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chaseonburrow_250319.jpg
How much Burrow helped get Chase, Higgins deals
nbc_pft_garrettbradburry_250319.jpg
Bradbury reportedly is headed to New England
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250319.jpg
Florio: Parsons deal could be done if DAL wanted

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chaseonburrow_250319.jpg
How much Burrow helped get Chase, Higgins deals
nbc_pft_garrettbradburry_250319.jpg
Bradbury reportedly is headed to New England
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250319.jpg
Florio: Parsons deal could be done if DAL wanted

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Browns, Carson Wentz definitely have mutual interest

  
Published March 19, 2025 02:43 PM

Could Carson Wentz be on his way to Cleveland?

According to one Wednesday report, it could happen if the right dominoes fall.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Wentz and the Browns “definitely have mutual interest” if the team does not end up signing quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wentz, 32, would effectively be a bridge quarterback for Cleveland. The team also traded for Kenny Pickett earlier this month, and he’d be an option for the club at that position as well.

The Browns hosted Wilson for a free-agent visit last week. But he has also met with the Giants.

Several regimes ago, the Browns had a chance to select Wentz in the 2016 draft. But the club elected to trade the No. 2 overall pick to the Eagles instead.

Wentz spent last season with the Chiefs, appearing in three regular-season games — one against the Browns — with one start. He completed 12-of-19 passes for 118 yards.

After spending his first five seasons with Philadelphia, Wentz has played for the Colts, Commanders, Rams, and Chiefs over the last four years.