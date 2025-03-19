Report: Browns, Carson Wentz definitely have mutual interest

Could Carson Wentz be on his way to Cleveland?

According to one Wednesday report, it could happen if the right dominoes fall.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Wentz and the Browns “definitely have mutual interest” if the team does not end up signing quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wentz, 32, would effectively be a bridge quarterback for Cleveland. The team also traded for Kenny Pickett earlier this month, and he’d be an option for the club at that position as well.

The Browns hosted Wilson for a free-agent visit last week. But he has also met with the Giants.

Several regimes ago, the Browns had a chance to select Wentz in the 2016 draft. But the club elected to trade the No. 2 overall pick to the Eagles instead.

Wentz spent last season with the Chiefs, appearing in three regular-season games — one against the Browns — with one start. He completed 12-of-19 passes for 118 yards.

After spending his first five seasons with Philadelphia, Wentz has played for the Colts, Commanders, Rams, and Chiefs over the last four years.