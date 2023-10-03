Giants’ attempt at QB push play resulted in injuries to two players

One of the biggest problems with the quarterback push play comes from the risk of injury. Primarily to the quarterback.

But other injuries can happen. As the Giants learned the hard way on Monday night.

Via ESPN.com, the Giants suffered injuries to a pair of offensive players when attempting the play on Monday night against the Seahawks.

It happened in the first quarter, on the Giants’ opening drive. Fourth and one. It failed.

Both center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (knee) exited the game. They did not return.

“Yeah, both guys got hurt on that play,” coach Brian Daboll told reporters.

Like the team’s other home game, a promising opening drive ended in spectacular fashion with no points. And the opponent ran away with the game.

The end result? The Giants have lost a pair of home games by a combined score of 64-3. And they might have lost a pair of offensive players after attempting to run the play their division rivals in Philadelphia have worked to perfection.

