Giants being cautious in Andrew Thomas’ return from a foot injury

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas underwent foot surgery on a Lisfranc injury Oct. 17. He still is rehabbing and might not be ready for the start of training camp.

The Giants are being deliberate in Thomas’ return.

“He’s rehabbing,” coach Brian Daboll said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “He is doing everything he can do to get better. So, we’ll see when that time comes.”

The initial expectation was Thomas would return in time for organized team activities, but Leonard reports the Giants merely are being deliberate. Foot injuries need to fully heal to minimize the possibility of reinjury.

Thomas, the No. 4 overall pick of the 2020 draft, had played 100 percent of New York’s offensive snaps in 2024 before his injury. He has made 60 starts in five seasons, but he has started only 16 of a possible 34 games the past two seasons since signing a five-year, $117.5 million contract extension with the team in July 2023.

“Somebody’s got to play left tackle,” offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo said of Thomas’ absence. “But I would say that you would feel — with his talent and what he brings to the room — you certainly would feel his absence.”

The Giants had four different left tackles in five games after Thomas was injured. Josh Ezeudu, Chris Hubbard and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor all took turns at Thomas’ spot.