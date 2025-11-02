Giants can’t capitalize on Mac Jones turnover, trail 17-7 at halftime

49ers quarterback Mac Jones hasn’t thrown an incompletion yet on Sunday, but the Giants defense did force him into a mistake late in the first half.

Edge rusher Brian Burns knocked the ball out of Jones’ hands and first-round pick Abdul Carter snatched it out of the air for a turnover inside of the 49ers’ 30-yard line. The turnover came with 33 seconds left in the half, but the Giants couldn’t move any closer and had to settle for a Graham Gano field goal try from 45 yards. Gano pushed it wide and the 49ers took a knee to keep the score 17-7 at the break.

The 49ers also get the ball to start the third quarter, so the missed opportunity could be a calamitous one for the Giants.

Jones is 14-of-14 for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Christian McCaffrey caught one and he has 71 yards from scrimmage through the first 30 minutes of play. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings had the other score on his way to four catches for 41 yards.

The Giants put together an impressive drive for a touchdown to open the game, but their offense has gone cold since that point. They’ll be hoping their defense can keep the deficit from getting any worse before quarterback Jaxson Dart is back on the field.