Dalton won't be dramatically different from Young
NIL could help prospects avoid dysfunctional teams
How Chiefs can combat Pacheco injury

Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Dalton won't be dramatically different from Young
NIL could help prospects avoid dysfunctional teams
How Chiefs can combat Pacheco injury

Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Giants claim LB Patrick Johnson off of waivers

  
Published September 17, 2024 05:25 PM

The Giants added a player who used to be with a division rival on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have claimed linebacker Patrick Johnson off of waivers. Johnson was dropped by the Eagles ahead of their Monday night loss to the Falcons.

Johnson was a seventh-round pick in 2021 and appeared in 49 regular season games with the Eagles. Most of his playing time came on special teams and he compiled 35 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those appearances. Johnson also played in five playoff games.

The Giants also confirmed the signing of kicker Greg Joseph and Graham Gano’s move to injured reserve. They didn’t need to make another roster move because they placed Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve over the weekend.