Giants claim LB Patrick Johnson off of waivers

The Giants added a player who used to be with a division rival on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have claimed linebacker Patrick Johnson off of waivers. Johnson was dropped by the Eagles ahead of their Monday night loss to the Falcons.

Johnson was a seventh-round pick in 2021 and appeared in 49 regular season games with the Eagles. Most of his playing time came on special teams and he compiled 35 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those appearances. Johnson also played in five playoff games.

The Giants also confirmed the signing of kicker Greg Joseph and Graham Gano’s move to injured reserve. They didn’t need to make another roster move because they placed Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve over the weekend.