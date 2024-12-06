Giants claim returner Dee Williams off waivers from Seahawks

The Giants have claimed cornerback/returner Dee Williams off waivers, Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports.

The Seahawks waived Williams on Thursday.

Williams has returned every punt the Seahawks have returned this season, but the team cut him after he fumbled a kickoff return Sunday. He lost two muffed punts earlier this season.

Seattle replaced him by claiming returner Jaelon Darden off waivers from the Browns.

Williams made the Seahawks’ initial 53-player roster as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee. He has averaged 7.4 yards on 15 punt returns and 28.2 yards on nine kickoff returns this season. He has 21 fair catches on punts.