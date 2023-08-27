Giants cut James Robinson

James Robinson’s NFL career has hit another snag.

Robinson, a running back who made a splash as an undrafted rookie with the Jaguars in 2020, was cut by the Giants this morning, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The release comes despite Robinson playing well in Saturday’s preseason finale, carrying 10 times for 55 yards.

Robinson has now been cut twice this offseason. The Patriots signed him in March and then cut him in June.

After a 1,070-yard rookie season with the Jaguars in 2020, Robinson was having another good year in 2021 before he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Week 16. He was traded to the Jets in 2022. He’ll hope to catch on somewhere else and prove that he can produce like he did as a rookie.