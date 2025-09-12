 Skip navigation
Giants DC Shane Bowen: Playing Abdul Carter off the ball is something to consider

  
Published September 12, 2025 09:28 AM

Giants first-round pick Abdul Carter went third overall in this year’s draft because of his potential to impact games off the edge, but getting the most out of him as a rookie might involve getting creative with how they use him.

Carter played 38 of the Giants’ defensive snaps in Week 1, which put him behind Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns in the edge rusher pecking order and led to questions for the Giants about how they can get three of their best defensive players on the field more often. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said in a Thursday press conference that he thinks “that’s something that’s going to evolve as we go.”

One evolution could come as a result of linebacker Micah McFadden’s foot injury. McFadden was placed on injured reserve Thursday and Bowen was asked about possibly using Carter off the ball as a way to have him on the field more often.

“Abdul’s got the history of playing off the ball, so that’s something we’ve got to consider, got to look at,” Bowen said, via a transcript from the team. “Another way, as you’ve said, to potentially get all three of those guys on the field. I think all those guys have versatility to do some different things for us that we’ve got to continue to explore. By game plan, what we’re seeing, first, second down versus third down. What are those situations on third down? All that stuff kind of comes into play.”

McFadden’s backup is Darius Muasau, but they’ve got at least four games to look at options while McFadden is on injured reserve and getting as much talent on the field as possible isn’t a bad idea for a team that needs to start winning games.