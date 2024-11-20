Giants designate Kayvon Thibodeaux for return

Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is on his way back to the lineup.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Thibodeaux has been designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday. Daboll said the team is optimistic that Thibodeaux will be able to play against the Buccaneers this weekend.

Thibodeaux had wrist surgery after being injured in the team’s Week Five win over the Seahawks. Before he was injured, Thibodeaux posted 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and seven quarterback hits this season.

While the Giants hope to get him back in the lineup this weekend, they will have a 21-day window for Thibodeaux to work out with the team before reaching a deadline to activate him.