 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravenscowboysv2_240923.jpg
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravenscowboysv2_240923.jpg
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants don’t commit to Greg Joseph kicking on Thursday

  
Published September 23, 2024 11:17 AM

The Giants may be making another kicking change this week.

Greg Joseph was signed off the Lions practice squad last week because the Giants lost Graham Gano to a hamstring injury and he made three extra points during Sunday’s 21-15 win over the Browns. Joseph missed a 48-yard field goal with three minutes left to play, though, and that has opened the door to another potential change.

Head coach Brian Daboll didn’t commit to Joseph kicking against the Cowboys on Thursday night when he spoke to reporters on Monday. The Giants have Jude McAtamney on the practice squad as another kicking option and they worked out other kickers before signing Joseph last season.

Gano’s injury was a big factor in the Giants’ Week Two loss to the Commanders. Daboll would like to avoid future losses that can be pinned on that part of the team, which may mean Joseph’s stay with the team is a brief one.