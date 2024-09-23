Giants don’t commit to Greg Joseph kicking on Thursday

The Giants may be making another kicking change this week.

Greg Joseph was signed off the Lions practice squad last week because the Giants lost Graham Gano to a hamstring injury and he made three extra points during Sunday’s 21-15 win over the Browns. Joseph missed a 48-yard field goal with three minutes left to play, though, and that has opened the door to another potential change.

Head coach Brian Daboll didn’t commit to Joseph kicking against the Cowboys on Thursday night when he spoke to reporters on Monday. The Giants have Jude McAtamney on the practice squad as another kicking option and they worked out other kickers before signing Joseph last season.

Gano’s injury was a big factor in the Giants’ Week Two loss to the Commanders. Daboll would like to avoid future losses that can be pinned on that part of the team, which may mean Joseph’s stay with the team is a brief one.