Giants don’t expect Darius Slayton to make trip to Germany

The Giants are set to be down a wide receiver for Sunday’s game against the Panthers in Munich.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said at his Thursday press conference that he does not expect Darius Slayton to make the trip with the team.

Slayton is in the concussion protocol and the Giants said earlier in the week that he could make the trip if he were considered close to being cleared through the concussion protocol. Daboll’s comments suggest Slayton is still too early in the process for that to be a possibility.

No Slayton would open the door for more playing time for Jalin Hyatt this weekend. Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson would remain the top receiving options for the Giants.