Giants fire defensive coordinator Shane Bowen

The Giants are making another change to their coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, the team has fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. The move comes a couple of weeks after they terminated head coach Brian Daboll and made their offensive coordinator Mike Kafka the interim head coach.

Daboll resisted calls to let Bowen go after the team blew big leads in the fourth quarter of losses to the Cowboys and Broncos. They did it again against the Bears in Daboll’s final game in Week 10 and blew their fifth double-digit lead of the season in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Lions.

Bowen oversaw a defense that has the Giants ranked 30th in points allowed this season. That’s worse than they managed last season despite investing a first-round pick in edge rusher Abdul Carter and signing a number of free agents they thought would improve the unit.

The Giants will try to do that again this offseason and someone other than Bowen will be calling the shots once they do.