Giants G.M. Joe Schoen: The cupboard’s not bare offensively

  
Published January 31, 2025 02:17 PM

The need for a quarterback overshadows everything about the Giants’ offseason and General Manager Joe Schoen believes it also overshadows some of what the team already has on hand.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Schoen said that the team is going to consider all avenues to address their quarterback need and that he feels the eventual choice will be coming into a situation with pieces that can lead to quick success.

“The way we built our roster, four of our five starting offensive linemen coming back,” Schoen said. “In Malik Nabers, you have a No. 1 receiver on the roster. Young tight end that was really promising this year in Theo Johnson. [Running back] Tyrone Tracy. The cupboard’s not bare offensively.”

As the Giants learned the last couple of years, having good ingredients doesn’t do anyone much good if you don’t have a chef capable of making them into something cohesive. If Schoen can’t nail that choice, the Giants may look for someone else to oversee the entire kitchen.