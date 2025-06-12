 Skip navigation
Unpacking Richardson's 'concerning' offseason
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines
Simms explains why Mahomes isn't his No. 1 QB

Giants, Jets to hold joint practices this summer

  
Published June 12, 2025 10:44 AM

The Giants and Jets will hold their annual preseason game in August and they’ll be spending some more time together before that matchup.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that the teams will also hold two joint practices ahead of the game, which will be played on Saturday, August 16.

One of the practices will be held at the Giants’ facility and the other will be at Jets headquarters. The dates and other details for those sessions have not been finalized at this point.

The two teams also practiced together in 2022 and 2024, but this will be the first time that both teams host practices in the same year.