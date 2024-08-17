 Skip navigation
Giants LB Micah McFadden carted off

  
August 17, 2024

The Giants had a starting defender leave Saturday’s game against the Texans with an injury late in the first quarter.

Linebacker Micah McFadden stayed down after tackling running back Dameon Pierce for a short gain. The team has not announced a specific injury for McFadden at this point.

Darius Muasau replaced McFadden for the final plays of the opening quarter in Houston.

McFadden was a 2022 fifth-round pick and he’s started 21 of the 33 games he played during his first two NFL seasons. He had 160 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, an interception, three sacks, a forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries in those appearances.

UPDATE 1:47 p.m. ET: The team is calling McFadden questionable with a hip injury. They also ruled defensive lineman Ryder Anderson out with a hamstring injury.