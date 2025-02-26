 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_ffhh_shakirchubb_250226.jpg
Fantasy implications of Chubb hitting open market
nbc_nfl_peguesint_250226.jpg
How Pegues plays both sides of ball as D-Lineman
nbc_csu_grantint_250226.jpg
Michigan’s Grant looks to emulate Vea, Lawrence

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_ffhh_shakirchubb_250226.jpg
Fantasy implications of Chubb hitting open market
nbc_nfl_peguesint_250226.jpg
How Pegues plays both sides of ball as D-Lineman
nbc_csu_grantint_250226.jpg
Michigan’s Grant looks to emulate Vea, Lawrence

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants met with Matthew Stafford’s representatives in Indianapolis

  
Published February 26, 2025 03:07 PM

The Matthew Stafford chase is on.

According to multiple reports, the Giants met with Stafford’s representatives while in Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine this week. The Rams have given the quarterback permission to talk to other teams about a trade as he looks for someone offering the new contract that the Rams appear to be hesitant to give him.

The Raiders are also showing interest in making a move for Stafford with minority owner Tom Brady reaching out on the team’s behalf.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that the team wants Stafford to be their quarterback in 2025, but continued difference of opinion on a new deal leaves the door open to Stafford moving on if both a contract and trade terms come together.