Giants met with Matthew Stafford’s representatives in Indianapolis

The Matthew Stafford chase is on.

According to multiple reports, the Giants met with Stafford’s representatives while in Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine this week. The Rams have given the quarterback permission to talk to other teams about a trade as he looks for someone offering the new contract that the Rams appear to be hesitant to give him.

The Raiders are also showing interest in making a move for Stafford with minority owner Tom Brady reaching out on the team’s behalf.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that the team wants Stafford to be their quarterback in 2025, but continued difference of opinion on a new deal leaves the door open to Stafford moving on if both a contract and trade terms come together.