Giants officially release Mark Glowinski

The Giants made veteran offensive guard Mark Glowinski’s release official Monday.

The move will save the team $5.7 million on its salary cap. He was scheduled to count $7.2 million against the cap this season.

It puts them in the market for a right guard after they used Glowinski, Marcus McKethan and Justin Pugh there last season.

Glowinski, 31, signed a three-year, $20 million deal with the Giants in free agency in 2022. He lost his starting job after the 40-0 season-opening loss to the Cowboys in 2023.

Glowinski ended up starting only six games last season, seeing action on 520 offensive snaps.

He has started 96 career games in nine NFL seasons with the Seahawks, Colts and Giants.