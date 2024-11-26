 Skip navigation
Giants put Azeez Ojulari on IR, claim Greg Dulcich off waivers

  
Published November 26, 2024 05:10 PM

The Giants won’t have defensive end Azeez Ojulari in the lineup for a while.

Ojulari injured his toe in last Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team put him on injured reserve Tuesday. Ojulari will have to miss the next four games and the Giants only have six games left, so there’s likely a chance he’s played his final snaps of the season.

If that turns out to be the case, Ojulari may have alos played his final snaps with the Giants. The 2021 second-round pick is on track for free agency come 2025.

Ojulari had 28 tackles, six sacks, 10 quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery in his 11 appearances this season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Giants have also claimed tight end Greg Dulcich off waivers. Dulcich was dropped by the Broncos on Monday.