Giants put Dexter Lawrence, Theo Johnson on IR

The news about the elbow injury defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence suffered on Thanksgiving wasn’t good and they made a roster move reaffirming that on Monday.

Lawrence has been placed on injured reserve and, with five games left, head coach Brian Daboll’s assessment that it was a long-term injury almost certainly means that Lawrence is done for the rest of the season. Lawrence’s play has been a bright spot for the 2-10 team and he leads the club with nine sacks this season.

The Giants also placed rookie tight end Theo Johnson on injured reserve. The fourth-round pick had 29 catches for 331 yards and a touchdown in the first 12 games of the year.

Defensive tackle Cory Durden will fill one of the open roster spots. The Giants signed him off of the Rams’ practice squad. Durden has spent the whole season on that roster, but made three tackles in four games last season.