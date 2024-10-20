Giants put Drew Lock in at QB with Eagles up 28-3

The Giants made a quarterback change in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

After Jalen Hurts’s second rushing touchdown of the day put the Eagles up 28-3 with under 12 minutes to play at MetLife Stadium, the Giants sent Drew Lock onto the field with the offense. Lock’s first drive ended with a punt after three plays.

Daniel Jones was sacked seven times while going 14-of-21 for 99 yards before being pulled. Head coach Brian Daboll’s postgame press conference will surely feature questions about whether Jones was pulled because of the score or because the team, which is headed to 2-5, is thinking about a permanent change.

One factor to consider on that front is Jones’s contract. It’s guaranteed due to injury and Sunday’s performance gives little reason to think a Giants line without left tackle Andrew Thomas is going to be able to protect him.