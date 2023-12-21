Giants put Randy Bullock on IR

Giants kicker Randy Bullock will not play again this season.

Bullock injured his hamstring in last Sunday’s loss to the Saints and the team announced that he has been placed on injured reserve Thursday. Defensive lineman Timmy Horne was signed off the Falcons practice squad to fill the open spot on the Giants’ 53-man roster.

Bullock joined the Giants after Graham Gano’s season-ending injury and he has appeared in six games for the team. He went 5-of-6 on field goals and 10-of-10 on extra points.

Punter Jamie Gillan hit a field goal after Bullock was hurt last week, but the Giants will bring Cade York up from the practice squad to handle the kicking this week.