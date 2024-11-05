Giants release CB Nick McCloud

The Giants released cornerback Nick McCloud on Tuesday, per the NFL’s transactions report.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports the Giants asked McCloud to take a pay cut from the one-year, $3 million restricted free agent deal he is playing on this season. McCloud declined.

McCloud, 25, appeared in seven games with the Giants this season, starting five. He has 14 tackles, a pass breakup and a tackle for loss.

The Giants claimed McCloud off waivers from the Bills before the start of the 2022 season, and he appeared in 38 games and made 16 starts in his time in New York.

The Giants also cut punter Matt Haack, a sign Jamie Gillan is ready to make his return this week in Germany.