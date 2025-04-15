Giants release DL Ross Blacklock

The Giants will be adding multiple rookies to the roster as draft picks and undrafted free agent signings in the near future and they opened some space on the 90-man roster for them on Tuesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that they have released defensive tackle Ross Blacklock. Blacklock joined the Giants’ practice squad last December and signed a future contract with the team in January.

Blacklock entered the league as a 2020 second-round pick in Houston and played 29 games for the Texans over his first two NFL seasons. He was traded to the Vikings in 2022 and spent time with the Jaguars, Colts, and Titans during the 2023 season.

Blacklock has 40 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble over the course of his career.