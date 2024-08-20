 Skip navigation
Giants restructure Andrew Thomas’ contract

  
August 19, 2024

The Giants restructured the contract of left tackle Andrew Thomas, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Thomas had $4.175 million of his base salary converted into a signing bonus. The move cleared $3.34 million in cap space for the Giants in 2024.

The team now has around $18 million in cap space, per Yates.

Thomas, 25, has started 54 games since the Giants made him a first-round pick.

The Giants signed him to a five-year, $117.5 million contract extension in 2023.