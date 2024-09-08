Giants rule Gunner Olszewski out after groin injury in warmups

The Giants made wide receiver Gunner Olszewski a late scratch for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Olszewski will not play after hurting his groin during pregame warmups. He was limited in practice all of this week because of a groin issue, but did not have an injury designation on Friday’s injury report.

In addition to playing receiver, Olszewski is listed as the No. 1 punt and kickoff returner on the Giants’ depth chart. Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Tyrone Tracy are behind Olszewski on the depth chart.

Safety Anthony Johnson, cornerback Tre Hawkins, linebacker Boogie Basham, offensive lineman, Jake Kubas, and quarterback Tommy DeVito were on the Giants’ inactive list when it was released earlier on Sunday.