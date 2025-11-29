 Skip navigation
campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs

Other PFT Content

Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Giants rule Kayvon Thibodeaux out for Monday night

  
Published November 29, 2025 03:37 PM

Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux will miss his third straight game.

The Giants ruled Thibodeaux out for Monday night’s game against the Patriots because of a shoulder injury. Thibodeaux did not practice at all this week and will now try to get back on the field after the team’s Week 14 bye.

Brian Burns and Abdul Carter will be the lead players off the edge for the Giants with Thibodeaux out of action.

News about defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was better. He missed two days of practice with an elbow injury, but returned to the field on Saturday and has no injury designation for Monday night. Quarterback Jaxson Dart (concussion) also has no designation and the team has announced him as their starter.

The Giants also listed cornerback Korie Black (biceps), linebacker Swayze Bozeman (hip), linebacker Victor Dikmujee (knee), and linebacker Demetrius Flanningan-Fowles (knee, neck) as questionable to play.