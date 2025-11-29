Giants rule Kayvon Thibodeaux out for Monday night

Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux will miss his third straight game.

The Giants ruled Thibodeaux out for Monday night’s game against the Patriots because of a shoulder injury. Thibodeaux did not practice at all this week and will now try to get back on the field after the team’s Week 14 bye.

Brian Burns and Abdul Carter will be the lead players off the edge for the Giants with Thibodeaux out of action.

News about defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was better. He missed two days of practice with an elbow injury, but returned to the field on Saturday and has no injury designation for Monday night. Quarterback Jaxson Dart (concussion) also has no designation and the team has announced him as their starter.

The Giants also listed cornerback Korie Black (biceps), linebacker Swayze Bozeman (hip), linebacker Victor Dikmujee (knee), and linebacker Demetrius Flanningan-Fowles (knee, neck) as questionable to play.