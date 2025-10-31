Giants rule out CBs Paulson Adebo, Cor’Dale Flott

The Giants ruled out both of their starting cornerbacks for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Paulson Adebo (knee) will miss his second straight game while Cor’Dale Flott (concussion) will be out for the first time this season. The Giants also ruled out Art Green (hamstring), which leaves Dru Phillips, Deonte Banks, Korie Black, and Jarrick Bernard-Converse as the healthy corners on the 53-man roster. They also have Rico Payton (groin) designated for return from injured reserve and he is listed as questionable to be activated.

Safety Jevon Holland (knee) is the only active player listed as questionable.

Defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck) has been ruled out. Tight end Daniel Bellinger (neck) and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (pec) are listed as doubtful, so they will likely be out as well.