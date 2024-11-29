 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Giants rule out DL Dexter Lawrence with elbow injury

  
Published November 28, 2024 07:26 PM

Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence left for the X-ray room in the third quarter.

The Giants trailed 20-10 when Lawrence left, and the team has ruled him out with an elbow injury.

Since the Giants drafted him in the first round in 2019, Lawrence has missed only two games with injuries in his career.

He had three tackles before departing Thursday.

Defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (stinger) is questionable to return. So, the top three defensive tackles for the Giants are out of the game currently.

The Cowboys extended their lead to 27-10, with Rico Dowdle scoring on a 4-yard run with 4:23 remaining in the third quarter.

Through three quarters, the Cowboys have outgained the Giants 265 to 160.