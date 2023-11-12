Giants rule out Kayvon Thibodeaux with a concussion

The Giants have ruled out edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux with a concussion.

The team announced the injury in the third quarter.

Thibodeaux had no stats Sunday.

Cornerback Deonte Banks (ankle) is questionable to return after going down without contact. He has three tackles and a pass defensed.

Nickel corner Cor’Dale Flott (shoulder) also is questionable to return. He had an interception of Dak Prescott on the final play of the first quarter and nearly returned it for a touchdown.

The Giants have scored their first points against the Cowboys this season. They went 91 yards on seven plays on their second possession of the second half, with rookie Tommy DeVito throwing a 10-yard pass to Lawrence Cager for the score with 8:07 left in the third quarter.

The Cowboys lead 28-7 after beating the Giants 40-0 in the season opener.