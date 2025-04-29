 Skip navigation
Giants say they had no conversations with Donald Trump about Saquon Barkley

  
Published April 29, 2025 10:23 AM

During Monday’s visit by the Eagles to the White House, President Trump said that he tried to get the Giants to not let running back Saquon Barkley get away. The Giants, before clamming up on the issue entirely, refuted the President’s claim.

“I was with the Giants and the head coach and some people and I said, ‘Do anything you have to, but don’t lose Saquon.’” Trump said during the Monday event in the Rose Garden. “They lost Saquon. That was not good. I called that one. That was an easy one to call because he played damn well for the Giants, I can tell you that.”

Via Margaret Fleming of FrontOfficeSports.com, Giants spokesperson Pat Hanlon said the team had “no conversations” with Trump about Barkley. Other outlets, including TheAthletic.com, tried to confirm that claim (folks, on-the-record quotes do not require confirmation, just attribution) and the Giants pivoted. They are now declining comment.

Before the Giants clammed up, Hanlon took to Twitter to say this: “With all due respect, stop yapping. Be the leader we all want you to be. And my 401K wants you to be. I’m trying to retire!!”

Suddenly, and despite my vow to get tattoo of John Mara’s face on my arm if they got 17-0 so that Russell Wilson can reach his maximum earnings in 2025, I’m rooting for the Giants to win the next Super Bowl and visit the White House next year.