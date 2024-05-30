 Skip navigation
Giants sign Elijah Riley, waive Gary Brightwell

  
Published May 30, 2024 10:39 AM

The Giants announced a pair of roster moves on Thursday morning.

They have signed defensive back Elijah Riley to the 90-man roster. Running back Gary Brightwell was waived with an injury designation to create the spot for Riley.

Riley appeared in 30 games and made seven starts for the Eagles, Jets, and Steelers over the last four seasons. He played a career-high 13 games for the Steelers last season and had 12 tackles and a sack while seeing most of his playing time on special teams.

Brightwell spent the last three seasons with the Giants. He ran 41 times for 164 yards and a touchdown.