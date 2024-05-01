 Skip navigation
Giants sign free agent defensive back David Long

  
Published May 1, 2024 04:40 PM

The Giants have added some veteran depth in the secondary and on special teams today.

Free agent defensive back David Long Jr. signed a one-year deal with the Giants.

The 26-year-old Long entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Rams in 2019. He played out his four-year rookie contract with the Rams and then signed with the Raiders a year ago. In 2023 Long played eight games for the Raiders, three for the Packers and three for the Panthers.

Long has played 66 games in his NFL career, with 12 starts at cornerback and significant playing time on special teams.