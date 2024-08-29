 Skip navigation
Giants sign Jakob Johnson to active roster, put Austin Schlottmann on IR

  
Published August 29, 2024 04:47 PM

The Giants brought Jakob Johnson back to the practice squad after releasing him on Tuesday and he’s now back on the active roster.

Johnson was signed off the practice squad after the Giants put offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann on injured reserve. Head coach Brian Daboll said that Schlottmann is set to miss an extended period of time.

Johnson has played fullback for most of his career and the Giants list him at that position as well as at tight end. Johnson has played 67 games for the Patriots and Raiders over the course of his career. He has 19 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown and has never carried the ball.

The Giants also signed defensive lineman Elijah Garcia, cornerback Art Green, and cornerback Duke Shelley to their practice squad.