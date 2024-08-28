Giants sign LB Curtis Bolton, place LB Dyontae Johnson on IR

The Giants placed inside linebacker Dyontae Johnson on injured reserve Wednesday. Johnson injured his ankle in the preseason opener against the Lions.

The undrafted free agent will miss the first four games before becoming eligible to return to the active roster.

The Giants filled his roster spot by signing linebacker Curtis Bolton, who was released by the Dolphins on Tuesday.

Bolton, 28, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Packers in 2019. He tore an anterior cruciate ligament in his rookie season and landed on IR.

The Packers waived him on Oct. 6, 2020, after he was healthy again.

He also has spent time with the Texans, Colts, 49ers, Lions and Raiders, appearing in 28 games and totaling 16 tackles. Bolton has played 491 special teams snaps and 16 on defense in his career.