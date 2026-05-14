Giants sign OLB Khalid Kareem

The Giants signed free agent outside linebacker Khalid Kareem, according to the NFL’s transaction report.

In a corresponding move, the Giants placed cornerback Thaddeus Dixon on injured reserve.

Kareem spent the past two seasons with the Falcons, playing six games. In 2025, he saw action on 71 defensive snaps and 25 on special teams and had seven tackles and one pass defensed.

The Bengals selected Kareem in the fifth round in 2020.

He has played games with the Bengals, Colts, Bears and Falcons.

In his career, Kareem has totaled 41 tackles, one sack, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and an interception in 34 games with one start.