 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brianburnsteam_260514.jpg
Burns will ‘lead the charge’ for Giants’ defense
nbc_pft_quarterback_260514.jpg
Season 3 of ‘Quarterback’ announced
nbc_pft_lawrence97_260514.jpg
Stewart gives Lawrence No. 97 for a price

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brianburnsteam_260514.jpg
Burns will ‘lead the charge’ for Giants’ defense
nbc_pft_quarterback_260514.jpg
Season 3 of ‘Quarterback’ announced
nbc_pft_lawrence97_260514.jpg
Stewart gives Lawrence No. 97 for a price

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants sign OLB Khalid Kareem

  
Published May 14, 2026 04:57 PM

The Giants signed free agent outside linebacker Khalid Kareem, according to the NFL’s transaction report.

In a corresponding move, the Giants placed cornerback Thaddeus Dixon on injured reserve.

Kareem spent the past two seasons with the Falcons, playing six games. In 2025, he saw action on 71 defensive snaps and 25 on special teams and had seven tackles and one pass defensed.

The Bengals selected Kareem in the fifth round in 2020.

He has played games with the Bengals, Colts, Bears and Falcons.

In his career, Kareem has totaled 41 tackles, one sack, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and an interception in 34 games with one start.