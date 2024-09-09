Giants sign returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette

The Giants signed free agent returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette on Monday, the team announced.

He fills a need with returners Gunner Olszewski (groin) and Darius Slayton (concussion) injured. Olszewski has dealt with his injury since the second preseason game, and Slayton, who muffed a punt, was injured during the game.

Smith-Marsette, 25,entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in 2021. He has played for the Vikings, Bears, Chiefs and Panthers.

He has 14 receptions for 182 yards and two touchdowns in 33 career games.

Smith-Marsette returned punts for the first time in his NFL career last season. He had an NFL-high 37 returns for an average of 8.7 yards per return, including a 79-yard touchdown.

He has returned six kickoffs in his career for a 20.0-yard average.

The Giants also announced they placed linebacker/special teamer Carter Coughlin (pectoral) on the practice squad/injured list. Coughlin was replaced on the practice squad by linebacker/special teamer Curtis Bolton, who was dropped from the 53-player roster Friday.