 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
nbc_pft_sundaystandouts_240909.jpg
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
nbc_pft_sundaystandouts_240909.jpg
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants sign returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette

  
Published September 9, 2024 07:41 PM

The Giants signed free agent returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette on Monday, the team announced.

He fills a need with returners Gunner Olszewski (groin) and Darius Slayton (concussion) injured. Olszewski has dealt with his injury since the second preseason game, and Slayton, who muffed a punt, was injured during the game.

Smith-Marsette, 25,entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in 2021. He has played for the Vikings, Bears, Chiefs and Panthers.

He has 14 receptions for 182 yards and two touchdowns in 33 career games.

Smith-Marsette returned punts for the first time in his NFL career last season. He had an NFL-high 37 returns for an average of 8.7 yards per return, including a 79-yard touchdown.

He has returned six kickoffs in his career for a 20.0-yard average.

The Giants also announced they placed linebacker/special teamer Carter Coughlin (pectoral) on the practice squad/injured list. Coughlin was replaced on the practice squad by linebacker/special teamer Curtis Bolton, who was dropped from the 53-player roster Friday.