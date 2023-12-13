Giants T Andrew Thomas: We have playoff hopes, but only mindset is this week

When the Giants fell to 2-8 with an undrafted rookie at quarterback, the discussion was about whether they would wind up with one of the top two or three draft picks but the conversation has changed in recent weeks.

Tommy DeVito has become a New Jersey folk hero by leading the Giants to three straight wins, including Monday night’s 24-22 thriller over the Packers. Those wins have not put the Giants in position for a second straight playoff berth, but the NFC only has five teams with winning records so the change of fortunes has sparked some thoughts about a postseason return.

Such noise will get louder if the Giants beat the Saints, who are one of five 6-7 teams ahead of the Giants in the pecking order, and left tackle Andrew Thomas said that the team is focused on that game rather than the bigger playoff picture.

“Obviously we have hopes to be in that,” Thomas said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “That’s why we are in this league — to win a Super Bowl. But our mindset is going one game at a time. We have the Saints coming up, and that’s going to be a big one.”

The Bucs and Packers play each other in Week 15 and the Seahawks face the Eagles, so a Giants win could be coupled with two more losses by 6-7 teams and that would make the chances of an improbable playoff run look a little more realistic heading into the final three weeks. That’s all the more reason for the team to follow Thomas’ lead when it comes to their mindset in the coming days.