Giants to hire Illinois assistant Grant Morgan

The Giants are hiring Illinois assistant linebackers coach Grant Morgan, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports. It is unknown what Morgan’s job title will be, but he will serve under defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.

Morgan spent the past two seasons at Illinois under Bret Bielema.

Morgan played at Arkansas when Bielema coached there.

He joined the Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on in 2016. Morgan went from a core special teams player to a scholarship linebacker in 2018.

He led the team in tackles with 111 in 2020 when he served as one of four team captains for coach Sam Pittman.

Morgan spent six seasons at Arkansas and recorded 313 career tackles.