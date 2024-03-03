Giants to release Mark Glowinski

The Giants are releasing veteran offensive guard Mark Glowinski, ESPN reports.

The move will save the team $5.7 million on their salary cap. He was scheduled to count $7.2 million against the cap this season.

The Giants have somewhere around $38.29 million in salary cap space.

Glowinski, 31, signed a three-year, $20 million deal with the Giants in free agency in 2022. He lost his starting job after the 40-0 season-opening loss to the Cowboys.

Glowinski ended up starting only six games, seeing action on 520 offensive snaps last season.

He has started 96 career games in nine NFL seasons with the Seahawks, Colts and Giants.