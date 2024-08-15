 Skip navigation
Giants to release S Jalen Mills

  
Published August 15, 2024 09:19 AM

Jalen Mills is set to hit the open market.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants are releasing the veteran safety from the non-football injury list.

Mills has been dealing with a calf issue that has kept him out of training camp.

The Giants signed Mills to a free-agent deal in March. He had spent the last three seasons with the Patriots, appearing in all 17 games last season. He finished with 45 total tackles with one pass defensed and a forced fumble. Mills was on the field for 40 percent of New England’s defensive snaps.

An Eagles seventh-round pick in 2016, Mills has played 106 career games with 83 starts. He’s registered 53 passes defensed with seven interceptions.