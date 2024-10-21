 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants to sign Armon Watts to 53-man roster

  
Published October 21, 2024 02:18 PM

The Giants are adding a defensive tackle to their 53-man roster.

Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Armon Watts is signing with New York’s active roster off its practice squad.

Watts, 28, has appeared in 72 games with 22 starts, including 15 games for the Steelers last year. He’s recorded 8.5 sacks along with seven tackles for loss and 18 QB hits in his career.

Watts started his career with the Vikings, playing 40 games for Minnesota before playing 17 with Chicago in 2022.

Raanan reports other teams were interested in potentially signing Watts off of New York’s practice squad.