Giants to sign Armon Watts to 53-man roster

The Giants are adding a defensive tackle to their 53-man roster.

Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Armon Watts is signing with New York’s active roster off its practice squad.

Watts, 28, has appeared in 72 games with 22 starts, including 15 games for the Steelers last year. He’s recorded 8.5 sacks along with seven tackles for loss and 18 QB hits in his career.

Watts started his career with the Vikings, playing 40 games for Minnesota before playing 17 with Chicago in 2022.

Raanan reports other teams were interested in potentially signing Watts off of New York’s practice squad.