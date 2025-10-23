Giants to sign Ray-Ray McCloud to practice squad

The Giants are set to make a veteran addition to their wide receiver room.

According to multiple reports, the Giants are set to sign Ray-Ray McCloud to their practice squad. The Falcons released McCloud on Tuesday.

McCloud was a healthy scratch for the last two games and Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said on Wednesday that they made the move for performance-based reasons. Past comments indicated that there also some other issues at play in Atlanta, but the end result is still that he’s moving on and reuniting with one of his former coaches.

McCloud was on the Bills during Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s time as the offensive coordinator in Buffalo and the Giants could use some receiver help with Malik Nabers out for the season. McCloud won’t replace that kind of production, but could be part of a group effort to keep the offense rolling with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.