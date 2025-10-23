 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants to sign Ray-Ray McCloud to practice squad

  
Published October 23, 2025 07:07 AM

The Giants are set to make a veteran addition to their wide receiver room.

According to multiple reports, the Giants are set to sign Ray-Ray McCloud to their practice squad. The Falcons released McCloud on Tuesday.

McCloud was a healthy scratch for the last two games and Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said on Wednesday that they made the move for performance-based reasons. Past comments indicated that there also some other issues at play in Atlanta, but the end result is still that he’s moving on and reuniting with one of his former coaches.

McCloud was on the Bills during Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s time as the offensive coordinator in Buffalo and the Giants could use some receiver help with Malik Nabers out for the season. McCloud won’t replace that kind of production, but could be part of a group effort to keep the offense rolling with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.