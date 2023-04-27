 Skip navigation
Giants trade up to No. 24, select Deonte Banks

  
Published April 27, 2023 07:03 PM
The Giants have moved up one selection with the Jaguars, going from No. 25 to No. 24 overall in the first round.

With that 24th pick, New York selected Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks.

Banks was a four-year starter at Maryland, ultimately appearing in 30 games with 21 official starts. In 2022, he recorded 38 total tackles with nine passes defensed and an interception.

He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection in 2022.

The Jaguars received No. 25, No. 160, and No. 240 in this year’s draft in exchange for No. 24.