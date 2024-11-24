Giants veterans frustrated, don’t think everyone’s giving 100 percent

The Giants were on the wrong end of another lopsided loss on Sunday and things were just as ugly in the locker room as they were on the field.

Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers ripped the team for being “soft as fuck” in their 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers and said it was obvious that quarterback Daniel Jones wasn’t the issue with the team based on how things played out against Tampa. Some of Nabers’s older teammates shared similar sentiments.

Edge rusher Brian Burns said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, that he spoke to the team after a performance he described as “ass” and left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor said that he doesn’t “think everybody is giving 100 percent.” Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said his frustration is at a 10 and used the same word to describe the team as Nabers.

“We played soft and they beat the shit out of us today,” Eluemunor said, via SNY.

Lawrence suggested he wasn’t on board with the decision to bench Jones this week and Jones was waived on Saturday. He seems likely to wind up with a new team and it will likely be one with a lot more to play for than the Giants, who will have to balance an unhappy locker room with a short turnaround to their Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys.