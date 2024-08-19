Giants waive DL Ryder Anderson, put OL Yodny Cajuste on IR

Defensive lineman Ryder Anderson left Saturday’s Giants preseason game with a hamstring injury and he won’t be taking any more snaps with the team.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that Anderson has been waived with an injury designation. If he clears waivers, Anderson will go on injured reserve and could be released with an injury settlement.

Anderson had eight tackles and two sacks in seven games last season. He started two of the games and had been seeing first-team time during the preseason.

The Giants also placed offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve. Cajuste played in 17 games for the Patriots in 2021 and 2022.

The team filled the open roster spots by signing defensive tackle Kyler Baugh and linebacker Trey Kiser.