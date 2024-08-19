 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants waive DL Ryder Anderson, put OL Yodny Cajuste on IR

  
Published August 19, 2024 06:01 PM

Defensive lineman Ryder Anderson left Saturday’s Giants preseason game with a hamstring injury and he won’t be taking any more snaps with the team.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that Anderson has been waived with an injury designation. If he clears waivers, Anderson will go on injured reserve and could be released with an injury settlement.

Anderson had eight tackles and two sacks in seven games last season. He started two of the games and had been seeing first-team time during the preseason.

The Giants also placed offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve. Cajuste played in 17 games for the Patriots in 2021 and 2022.

The team filled the open roster spots by signing defensive tackle Kyler Baugh and linebacker Trey Kiser.